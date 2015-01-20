Televisión Canaria Migrates to All-Disk Archive With DAC’s ALTO-II

READING, ENGLAND— Televisión Canaria, the broadcasting authority for Spain’s Canary Islands, has migrated its entire archive from LTO tape to an ALTO all-disk storage system from Disk Archive Corp. Initially configured with 1,600 TB of storage, the ALTO replaces Televisión Canaria’s previous archive installation based on a robotic tape library and a third-party archive management system.



Two ALTO-II systems with four EX-60 expansion chassis and a dual ALTO Filer, the system’s Virtual File System interface were provided by Datos Media Technologies SA to Televisión Canarias for the new installation based at the Videoreport Canarias headquarters.



The ALTO storage is integrated with the broadcaster’s traffic, playout and newsroom systems through an in-house developed Media Management system. Clips are copied and transcoded using software developed by Videoreport Canarias, and each subsystem of the MAM exchanges material from the ALTO in the required format. Access to the audiovisual files is via a network folder accessed from any point in the network.