Tata Automates Fibre Network Using ScheduALL

PUNE, INDIATata Communications has deployed a ScheduALL LINK solution at its video master control room. Tata says the implementation of advanced transmission management from ScheduALL has resulted in the transformation of a formerly manual booking process to a new level of automation– including bandwidth capacity management, conflict prevention, transmission validation and automated transmission path selection.

The Tata Communications global network is one of the larger, more sophisticated video networks in the world, with connectivity to over 300 media hotspots across 125 cities globally. All Occasional Usage (OU) transmission bookings will now pass through a centralized system powered by ScheduALL’ s LINK, capabilities combined with real-time reporting for costs, revenue, personnel and fibre inventory utilization.

“With the global expansion of our network, it was crucial to fully automate our fibre bookings and make our processes as efficient as possible,” said Richard Craig-McFeely, business development director, media services, Tata Communications. “ScheduALL’s LINK system gave us instant inventory and conflict checking which supports our more efficient booking processes, allowing us to meet the complex service needs of our customers.”

The LINK solution implemented at Tata Communications leverages ScheduALL’ s interoperability platform ScheduALL Chorus, providing a two-way interface to its Nimbra Vision network management system from Net Insight. The integration technology built into Chorus allows for “schedule-once” efficiency, automating the entire end-to-end process from booking to transmission.