Stay Online announces new IEC Lock+ connector

Stay Online has announced its new IEC Lock+ connector. The new connector builds on the original IEC Lock and features a revamped version of the release mechanism.

While retaining the original idea of the locking mechanism, the incorporation of a new release mechanism allows for disconnection from all sides. The new IEC Lock+ connector requires no other equipment or special inlets to secure. Users just simply plug it in as they would a standard IEC lead.

The IEC Lock+ is designed for use in areas where access is limited and ease of removal is of paramount importance. It uses the new red cage release mechanism rather than the previous pull-tab. This distinguishes the connector from standard non-locking IEC leads, enabling users to clearly identifiy critical and non-critical power sources.