SSL releases V5 software for C100 HDS digital broadcast console

Solid State Logic, the world’s leading manufacturer of advanced analogue and digital audio consoles, has released the V5 software for the C100 HDS digital broadcast console.

This release implements a range of features to enable dual operator mode for SSL’s C100 HDS specialized broadcast console. While the development of V5 software responds to feedback from a wide range of SSL clients, the upgrade is particularly relevant to mobile installations where complex productions demand two operators but space and weight are at a premium.

SSL’s Dual Operator Mode provides two operators the ability to have independent physical controls and access to shared audio assets through a single console processing engine, Routing and I/O configuration. The system allows for an unlimited number of consecutive eight-channel fader bays to be assigned to a second operator. These bays can be located at either end of a C100 console or separated and installed in a remote location such as a production gallery. The second bays can be specified with a dedicated Master Tile to provide access to EQ, dynamics, aux sends and various routing functions, or specified without a Master Tile for simple fader-only operation.

Dual Operator Mode splits the C100 PFL system to provide independent PFL control for each operator with monitoring via headphones, or the main or mini monitor outputs. If both operators access the PFL system simultaneously and route to the monitor outputs, the PFL system delivers a sum of all selected channels. V5 also introduces a new momentary ‘non-latching’ PFL mode to facilitate shared use of monitor outputs.