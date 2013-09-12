SSL console gets a facelift

The SSL C10 HD mixing desk just got a face lift. SSL recently announced the release of the new V4 software package, which expands the popular console’s feature set. New features include a set of macros that allow multiple tasks to be grouped together with a limited number of keystrokes, a new Automix Overide function that automatically closes the pre-fader feed to the Dialogue Automix system, and a bump in the number of channels up to a maximum of 160. SSL has expanded the functionality of the C10’s Mix Minus system as well. The design concept seems intended to make the board friendly to engineers with varying levels of skill.

For more information visit www.solidstatelogic.com.