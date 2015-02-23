South Africa’s Sentech Opts for Net Insight Technology

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN—Net Insight announced that its transport technology was selected by South Africa’s state-owned transmission network operator Sentech, to deliver contribution services for its national digital terrestrial TV network.



Operating one of the largest DTT networks in Africa, Sentech chose Net Insight’s Nimbra Media Switch Routers for contribution services for its fiber-based network.



Net Insight’s technologies will enable Sentech to combine native video/audio service transport capabilities with carrier-class Metro Ethernet switching for a high-quality multiservice technology.



The deal, secured through Net Insight’s country partner GDS Technologies, will see the first phase of the project focusing on the contribution aspect of the network to be delivered and fully operational before the end of the first quarter of 2015