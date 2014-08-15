Sound Devices Opens New European Service Center

REEDSBURG, WIS.—Sound Devices announced the opening of its new European Service Center in Berlin-Aldershof, Germany’s leading science and technology park. The new facility has been established to service the company’s growing international customer base directly.

With the opening of the new repair facility in Berlin, European customers can expect shorter turnaround times and lower shipping costs. In addition, local users will also have closer contact with Sound Devices technicians. The facility is stocked with a full inventory of parts and features brand-new, state-of-the-art repair equipment and Sound Devices factory-customized test stands to ensure the highest quality service and repair possible.

The European Service Center is capable of providing all levels of repair for the full Sound Devices and Video Devices product ranges. In addition, the Center is in direct contact with all European distributors, further ensuring timely delivery of service. Customers should contact their local distributor directly if they need any repairs undertaken.

The Service Center is headed by Ginetta Fassio, an accomplished Tonmeister (sound master) and Sound Devices product user for more than a decade. The expert technician team comprises highly qualified German electrical engineers, all of whom have received special training at the Sound Devices corporate headquarters in Reedsburg, Wisconsin.