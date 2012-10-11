Snapplify provides mobile-app capability for four new partner companies

Snapplify is a mobile-app provider that enables publishers, authors and content providers to package their books, magazines and brochures into digital publications for company-branded Mobile Apps. These Apps are then distributed globally via relevant App stores. Customers can place multiple publications within a single App, making it the perfect tool for magazines, newspapers and books.

Snapplify recently added four new partners: Distil, Bespoke Media, RND Softech Private Limited, and Emagine Publishing as a part of its Partner Program. The mobile app provider now has partners in six different countries.

This mobile-app technology enables its partners to have a presence in the mobile industry, helping them expand globally, as well as creating an additional revenue stream for them.