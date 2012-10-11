Snapplify provides mobile-app capability for four new partner companies
Snapplify is a mobile-app provider that enables publishers, authors and content providers to package their books, magazines and brochures into digital publications for company-branded Mobile Apps. These Apps are then distributed globally via relevant App stores. Customers can place multiple publications within a single App, making it the perfect tool for magazines, newspapers and books.
Snapplify recently added four new partners: Distil, Bespoke Media, RND Softech Private Limited, and Emagine Publishing as a part of its Partner Program. The mobile app provider now has partners in six different countries.
This mobile-app technology enables its partners to have a presence in the mobile industry, helping them expand globally, as well as creating an additional revenue stream for them.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox