Sky News Adds More Dejero Live+ Transmitters
WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA— Dejero announced that Sky News mobile news crews have been using the Live+ 20/20 transmitter in conjunction with hybrid cellular and Ka-band satellite vehicles and equipment for the last 18 months.
Sky News has deployed its Live+ 20/20 Transmitters in two hybrid transmission vehicles that deliver live video using a combination of bonded-cellular and Ka-band satellite IP links. In addition to the two vehicles, news crews use a third Live+ 20/20 transmitter in combination with a portable Ka-band terminal to reach European locations that are not covered by Sky News trucks.
The Live+ transmitters are able to send the signals over available cellular, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet networks if heavy rain causes the Ka-band signal to fade; at the same time, the satellite signal provides a backup in case cellular bandwidth degrades. Dejero technology typically requires less than 1 Mbs of bandwidth to correct for any data packet loss in the satellite transmission due to rain fade.
