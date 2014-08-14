SIS Live Delivers Satellite Truck to British Army

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND—SIS Live said it has successfully delivered a bespoke satellite uplink truck to the British Army, to enable its media teams to deliver live HD pictures and other multimedia content from operational theaters around the world.



SIS Live operates the largest satellite uplink fleet in Europe and has used its systems integration and product design expertise to develop the truck for the Army’s Media and Communications branch, which delivers footage from frontline operations to broadcasters and other media outlets.



The Army commissioned SIS Live to produce a satellite uplink newsgathering truck which could be flown to any part of the world and relied upon by its media teams to transmit footage via satellite, to broadcasters in the U.K. and beyond; providing a vital link between military operations on the ground, and understanding from the general public back home.



AMC specified a vehicle to be used in three distinct roles: As an edit van in all disciplines; as an SNG and as a mini OB van, with the ability to mix and play out live to air on a four-camera shoot.



The team modified a long wheel-base Mercedes Vito truck that was large enough to meet the requirements for equipment and operational space, yet was small and lightweight, making it suitable for transport by military aircraft. SIS worked closely with the RAF to ensure the vehicle complied with Defense Standards.



SIS Live installed a lightweight Ku-band 1.2m DriveForce antenna linked to SIS Live’s own Uplink Management System, which incorporates its automated satellite

The vehicle is fully equipped for editing and multi-function HD play-out facilities, with a SIS Live provided iDirect multi-satellite network providing communications and Internet connection. The truck also is equipped with wireless camera equipment providing the camera teams with ultimate flexibility.