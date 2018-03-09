Senior Systems Administrator
Dynamic position for a Senior Systems Administrator responsible for managing and maintaining the local area network utilizing leading edge infrastructure, including Cisco Nexus, Cisco UCS, VMware, EMC VNXe & Isilon. Also supporting specialized on-air broadcast systems, News, and Sales production systems, as well as end user systems support. This is a hands-on position in a mid-sized news oriented broadcast television environment.
Job Responsibilities:
- Install / Maintain Cisco LAN/IT infrastructure
- VMware Virtual Environment Management/Support -key item
- Enterprise Backup Management
- Windows Server / Desktop OS understanding & proficiency
- Production Storage Systems Management
- Desktop, laptop, and workstation computer systems installation/management
- Provide technical support to users
Experience & Qualifications:
- In-depth experience with IP network connectivity & troubleshooting
- In-depth experience with virtual environments & systems backup/restore
- In-depth experience with current MS Windows server/desktop operating systems
- Active Directory management/support
- Experience with remote & mobile device support & connectivity
- Experience with Enterprise & web-based applications
- Advanced troubleshooting / analytical skills
- Minimum 7 years in advanced IT systems administration & management
- Management / Leadership skills
- Must be able to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment with constant deadlines
- Good interpersonal and communication skills, positive attitude, team player
- May be required to be “on-call” outside of normal working hours
Education:
- BS or BA in Computer Science, IS, IT or an equivalent combination of training and real-world work experience.
To Apply
Please visit careers.hearsttelevison.com to apply.
