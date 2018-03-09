Dynamic position for a Senior Systems Administrator responsible for managing and maintaining the local area network utilizing leading edge infrastructure, including Cisco Nexus, Cisco UCS, VMware, EMC VNXe & Isilon. Also supporting specialized on-air broadcast systems, News, and Sales production systems, as well as end user systems support. This is a hands-on position in a mid-sized news oriented broadcast television environment.

Job Responsibilities:

Install / Maintain Cisco LAN/IT infrastructure

VMware Virtual Environment Management/Support -key item

Enterprise Backup Management

Windows Server / Desktop OS understanding & proficiency

Production Storage Systems Management

Desktop, laptop, and workstation computer systems installation/management

Provide technical support to users

Experience & Qualifications:

In-depth experience with IP network connectivity & troubleshooting

In-depth experience with virtual environments & systems backup/restore

In-depth experience with current MS Windows server/desktop operating systems

Active Directory management/support

Experience with remote & mobile device support & connectivity

Experience with Enterprise & web-based applications

Advanced troubleshooting / analytical skills

Minimum 7 years in advanced IT systems administration & management

Management / Leadership skills

Must be able to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment with constant deadlines

Good interpersonal and communication skills, positive attitude, team player

May be required to be “on-call” outside of normal working hours

Education:

BS or BA in Computer Science, IS, IT or an equivalent combination of training and real-world work experience.

