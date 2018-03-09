Trending

Senior Systems Administrator

Dynamic position for a Senior Systems Administrator responsible for managing and maintaining the local area network utilizing leading edge infrastructure, including Cisco Nexus, Cisco UCS, VMware, EMC VNXe & Isilon. Also supporting specialized on-air broadcast systems, News, and Sales production systems, as well as end user systems support. This is a hands-on position in a mid-sized news oriented broadcast television environment.

Job Responsibilities:

  • Install / Maintain Cisco LAN/IT infrastructure
  • VMware Virtual Environment Management/Support -key item
  • Enterprise Backup Management
  • Windows Server / Desktop OS understanding & proficiency
  • Production Storage Systems Management
  • Desktop, laptop, and workstation computer systems installation/management
  • Provide technical support to users

Experience & Qualifications:

  • In-depth experience with IP network connectivity & troubleshooting
  • In-depth experience with virtual environments & systems backup/restore
  • In-depth experience with current MS Windows server/desktop operating systems
  • Active Directory management/support
  • Experience with remote & mobile device support & connectivity
  • Experience with Enterprise & web-based applications
  • Advanced troubleshooting / analytical skills
  • Minimum 7 years in advanced IT systems administration & management
  • Management / Leadership skills
  • Must be able to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment with constant deadlines
  • Good interpersonal and communication skills, positive attitude, team player
  • May be required to be “on-call” outside of normal working hours

Education:

  • BS or BA in Computer Science, IS, IT or an equivalent combination of training and real-world work experience.

To Apply

Please visit careers.hearsttelevison.com to apply.