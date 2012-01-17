SeaChange introduces Nucleus Hybrid Gateway software at CES

SeaChange International introduced its Nucleus Hybrid Gateway software, next-generation software for supporting cable operators’ transition from QAM to IP video so operators can offer consumers multiscreen media sharing, whole-home DVR, access to apps and OTT content, and the ability to use smartphones as remotes.

Leveraging its open, standards-based approach, SeaChange produced the Nucleus end-to-end system to blend tru2way interoperability with Internet functionality through HTML5.

SeaChange Nucleus provides consumers new features and content flexibility to improve the in-home viewing experience. The home device software is built on top of the tru2way-enabled platform and supports the SeaChange Nitro user interface, while delivering a unified user experience across all platforms throughout the home.