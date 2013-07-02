Schneider Optics announces add-on lens system for iPhone 5

Schneider Optics has announced that its add-on lens system for the iPhone is available for the iPhone 5. In addition, the system now offers a larger family of lenses, including a new Macro and Super Wide.

The iPro Lens System is purpose-built to enable professional-quality photographic and video imagery with the iPhone by adding the benefits of interchangeable Macro, Wide Angle, Super Wide, Fisheye and Telephoto lenses to capture more in every shot. The system's professional optics are designed to be simple to use, easy to handle and smartly self-storing in an integral black case that doubles as a handle. A bayonet mount securely fastens the lenses to the custom iPhone case.

Due to the iPhone 5 design, Schneider Optics has engineering an entir

ely new, improved outer case. With a slide-on design, the two-piece system offers easy installation and removal.

Because the iPhone 5 camera provides increased resolution, a better lens and improved sensor, Schneider engineered the Series 2 family of lenses. This includes a new Fisheye, offering 180 degrees of view with a larger image circle and sharper images. With a 150-degree increase in width, the Super Wide doubles the field of view of the iPhone's built-in lense. The Wide Angle offers edge-to-edge sharpness. For detailed close-ups of stamps, coins, jewelry and flowers, there's the new Macro. The 2X Tele lens was designed from the ground up in anticipation of the higher resolution iPhone 5's camera.