ScheduALL partners with WTA for real time cloud collaboration

ScheduALL, has announced a strategic partnership with the World Teleport Association, which will allow WTA members to showcase their resource inventories such as bandwidth, trucks and teleport packages to more than 1200 ScheduALL media and broadcast customers around the world.

AVvA is ScheduALL's cloud-based scheduling platform and is free to WTA members. This platform allows WTA members to post their offerings so other members or ScheduALL customers can rapidly search, source and subscribe to inventories and make bookings in real time.

The World Teleport Association is a gateway to international business opportunity for the transmission service provider. ScheduALL is the leading provider of satellite transmission management software. Their collaboration platform, AVvA, was developed with this industry in mind, so it is only natural that both companies would collaborate to expose WTA members to the expanded opportunities afforded by ScheduALL's list of enterprise clients.