STS has an opening for a C/KU Band satellite uplink truck engineer based in the Chicago area.



Job requirements include:



*Flexible on-call schedule, which includes nights, weekends, holidays and overtime.

*Commercial Driver's License (CDL) - Class B with air brake endorsement. (Training available for the right candidate)

*Pass DOT physical, maintain a DOT medical card, and submit to routine background checks.



Skills & and working knowledge of:

*C & KU Band Transmitters (TWT Amps/SSPA/HPA)

*Antennas/Polarization

*Modulators/Demodulators

*Encoding, MPEG2/MPEG4

*Mux/Multiplexing



Paid vacation, health insurance and competitive wages.



Please email your letter and resume to sts@mc.net