Satellite Uplink Truck Engineer
STS has an opening for a C/KU Band satellite uplink truck engineer based in the Chicago area.
Job requirements include:
*Flexible on-call schedule, which includes nights, weekends, holidays and overtime.
*Commercial Driver's License (CDL) - Class B with air brake endorsement. (Training available for the right candidate)
*Pass DOT physical, maintain a DOT medical card, and submit to routine background checks.
Skills & and working knowledge of:
*C & KU Band Transmitters (TWT Amps/SSPA/HPA)
*Antennas/Polarization
*Modulators/Demodulators
*Encoding, MPEG2/MPEG4
*Mux/Multiplexing
Paid vacation, health insurance and competitive wages.
Please email your letter and resume to sts@mc.net
