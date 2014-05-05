Satellite Update for May 5, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01010, "Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:"



• Dish Operating LLC requested a partial waiver of Sections 25.283(c) and 25.114(d)(14)(ii) of the FCC rules in connection with the orbital mitigation plan submitted for EchoStar 7 at 118.8 degrees west longitude (WL).

• DG Consents Sub, Inc. requested modification of its authorization for the non-geostationary orbit satellite WorldView-1 to change its orbital parameters from its existing 10:30 descending node orbit or a 13:30 descending node orbit, with corresponding adjustments to WorldView-1's inclination angle and right ascension of the ascending node. WorldView-1 is currently authorized to operate in an orbit with an apogee of 521 kilometers and a perigee of 506 kilometers to provide Earth Exploration Satellite Service in the 2025-2110 MHz (Earth-to-space) and 8025-8400 MHz (space-to-Earth) frequency bands.

FromFCC Report SAT-01011, "Actions Taken:"

• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, an application from DirecTV Enterprises, LLC to modify the authorization for DirecTV 7S at 119.05 degrees WL and extended the license expiration date from June 4, 2014 until April 4, 2021. DirecTV 7S provides DBS using the 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands.

• Intelsat License LLC received special temporary authority (STA) for 60 days to operate Intelsat 9 at 43.10 degrees WL and provide Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) in the 3700-4200 MHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 11.7-12.2 GHz bands (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz bands (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and command operations necessary to maintain Intelsat 9 at 43.10 degrees WL using specified Ku-band frequencies.