Satellite Update for May 26, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01015 "Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:"



• Intelsat License LLC requested amendment of its pending application to relocate Galaxy 11 to 44.8 degrees west longitude (WL) and operate it at that location using the 10.95-11.20 GHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 13.75-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. The amendment requests interim authority to operate Galaxy 11 at 55.6 degrees WL using the same frequency bands pending its relocation to 44.8 degrees WL and an extension of the license term for Galaxy 11 for approximately four years through January 2019. Intelsat also requested waivers of Sections 25.114(d)(14)(ii) and 25.283(c) previously granted to Galaxy 11 for the 55.5 degree WL orbital location continue to apply while the satellite is temporarily located at the 55.6 degree WL orbital location.

• Intelsat License LLC requests authority to construct, launch and operate Intelsat 34 at 55.5 degrees WL to replace Intelsat 805, which is currently operating at that location, and Galaxy 11, which is currently operating at 55.6 degrees WL. Intelsat seeks authority to provide Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) via Intelsat 34 from 55.5 degrees WL using 3700-4200 MHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Authority for telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations are requested using specific C-band frequencies as well as authority to use beacons for uplink power control in the center frequencies of 3700.25 MHz (space-to-Earth), 11699.25 MHz (space-to-Earth), and 11699.5 MHz (space-to-Earth).

• Intelsat License LLC seeks authority to construct, launch and operate Intelsat 31 at 95.05 degrees WL to provide Fixed Satellite Service in the 3400-3700 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 11.7-12.2 GHz bands (space-to-Earth) and in the 6425-6675 MH, 6675-6725 MHz, 13.75-14.0 GHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz bands (Earth-to-space). Discrete Ku-band frequencies are requested for TT&C operations.

• Intelsat License LLC requested special temporary authority for 180 days to continue to provide FSS using Galaxy 11 at 55.6 degrees WL. The frequencies requested are the same as those in the amendment of the application to modify the authorization for Galaxy 11 listed earlier. Use of specified Ku-band frequencies is requested for TT&C operations necessary to maintain Galaxy 11 at 55.6 degrees WL.