Satellite Update for March 27, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01003, "Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:"



• Intelsat License LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 120 days to continue to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) via Intelsat 5 in inclined orbit at 50.15 degrees east longitude (EL) using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.70-10.95 GHz, 11.2-11.45 GHz and 11.45-11.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz, 12.75-13.25 GHz, and 14.0-14.25 GHz (Earth-to-space). Intelsat's STA request also asked for authority to conduct telemetry, tracking and command operations (TT&C) on specified Ku-band frequencies.

From FCC Report 01004, "Actions Taken:"

• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, an application from Intelsat License LLC to modify its authorization for Intelsat 7 by extending the 15-year license term for approximately five-and-a-half years, through April 1, 2019. Intelsat is authorized to provide FSS via Intelsat 7 at located at 68.65 degrees EL using 3400-3700 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, and 11.45-11.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 6425-6725 MHz and 13.75-14.0 GHz (Earth-to-space).