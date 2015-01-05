Satellite Update for Jan. 5, 2015

The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division did not release a list of applications accepted or applications acted on for satellites. However, the FCC's list of earth station applications and approvals provide some insight on new satellite services to aircraft.

From FCC Report SES-01710, Satellite Radio Applications Accepted for Filing:

Boeing Company requested authority to operate up to 100 ESAA that would transmit in the 14.0-14.5 GHz frequency band. Requested points of communication include AMC-15 at 105.0 degrees WL; E36B (formerly Eutelsat W7) at 36.0 degrees EL; Eutelsat 7A at 7.0 degrees EL; Eutelsat 172A at 172.0 degrees EL; Intelsat 907 at 27.5 degrees WL; SES-1 at 101.0 degrees WL; Superbird C2 at 144.0 degrees EL; Telesat-11N at 37.5 degrees WL; and E113WA (formerly SatMex 6) at 113.0 degrees WL. Downlink transmissions would be received in 11.45-11.7 GHz band from E36B, Eutelsat 172A, Intelsat 907, and TeleSat-11N. The 11.7-12.2 GHz band would be used for downlinks from AMC-15, SES-1, and E113WS. The 12.2-12.75 GHz band is specified for downlinks from Eutelsat 7A, Eutelsat 172A, and Superbird C2. The Boeing application requests waiver of FCC rules to permit reception in frequency bands used for Fixed-Satellite Service downlinks in Regions 1 and 3 and a wavier of the off-axis EIRP spectral-density limits. Antennas include the.38.1 cm Boeing Phased Array, the 65 cm Mitsubishi Electric Co. Boeing Reflector Antenna, and the Tecom Industries, Inc. KuStream 1500 65 cm antenna.

From FCC Report SES-01711, Satellite Communications Services Actions Taken:

Gogo LLC received license E120106 for “up to 1000 ESAA [Earth Stations Aboard Aircraft] terminals” using various Ku-band frequencies. Points of communications include Apstar V at 138 degrees wast longitude (EL); Eutelsat 172A at 172 degrees EL; Intelsat 14 at 45 degrees west longitude (WL); Intelsat 19 at 166 degrees EL; Intelsat 21 at 58 degrees WL; Intelsat 22 at 72.1 degree EL; Intelsat 904 at 60 degrees EL, SatMex-5 at 114.9 degrees WL; SES-1 at 101.0 degrees WL; SES-4 at 22.0 degrees WL' SES-6 at 40.5 degrees WL; and Telstar 11N at 37.5 degree WL.