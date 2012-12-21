Russian broadcaster modernizes on-air graphics infrastructure

Russian broadcaster Channel 5 has upgraded its on-air broadcast graphics infrastructure, using Orad’s enterprise graphics solutions.

The new Orad-driven graphics production workflow, which will be used for the broadcaster’s independent news channel, consists of the PowerWall videowall solution with interactive graphics and RealSet augmented reality with Xync infrared camera tracking and news graphics.

The landmark installation features Russia’s largest PowerWall videowall installation with 72 high-quality Christie screen displays offering interactive graphics due to Orad’s integration with RadarTouch. Orad’s Maestro enterprise news graphic suite integrates with Dalet News Suite, facilitating all of Channel 5’s graphic needs, including ingest, authoring, managing, distribution, playout and archiving.

“Upgrading our news production infrastructure was a very important undertaking, and it was crucial to find a partner who we could rely on 100 percent for both quality on-air graphics and reliable systems,” said Aleksey Sokolov, director Channel 5’s Television Technical Center.

Channel 5 is producing hourly news programs and several popular programs under the new Orad graphics-driven workflow.

