Ross Video and Sixty Announce Graphics Partnership

LONDON—Ross Video said 2014 has been another record-breaking year for it’s XPression graphics solution in EMEA. XPression powered Eurosport’s European graphics content and provided graphics for Al Jazeera's children's programming.

As part of the growth and expansion of XPression, Ross Video announced a partnership with Sixty, a Norwegian design agency with more than 12 years experience creating channel brands, on-air graphics and openers for TV.

Sixty is the result of a merger between broadcast design agency Gosu and the digital product developers at Kamikaze Media. Having worked on broadcast design and branding for leading channels across the globe for more than a decade, Sixty has experience with many broadcast graphics engines and software.

