Rohde & Schwarz Headends Used in Berlin DVB-T2 Pilot

MUNICH— In the fall of 2014, network operator Media Broadcast launched a DVB-T2 pilot project in the Berlin region. Rohde & Schwarz is participating in the test bed with its R&S AVHE100 headend and latest-generation transmitters. Broadcasting of DVB-T2 programs is scheduled to start throughout Germany in 2016.

The is providing real-world testing of the interaction between all components from the studio to the receiver. HEVC/H.265 is being used for transmission, enabling reception of more HD programs in the same data rate. It is expected that various alternatives for data rates, program coverage and video quality will be tested and defined during the trial period. This will also provide manufacturers with a test environment that they can use to develop compatible consumer electronics.



In this test bed, the R&S AVHE100 headend system from Rohde & Schwarz encodes transmitted HD programs in line with the HEVC standard. It also contains the company's headend management software, multiplexer and T2MI gateway, which enable generation of an output stream that is compatible with DVB-T2. The Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute, a Rohde & Schwarz cooperation partner, led the development of the HEVC encoder used for the R&S AVHE100.



The R&S AVHE100 headend can encode/decode signals, multiplex and generate several physical layer pipes in just one device. The system integrates more functions in a few hardware components than other available solutions with many separate components, and fewer components, in turn, mean improved fail-safety. The integrated headend management system allows users to conveniently configure and monitor the various components.