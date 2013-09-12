RF Industries responds to wireless industry demand for DC power cables

Wireless infrastructure installations require DC power for “up the tower” and “in the building” applications. RF Industries provides outdoor and indoor multiconductor composite power cables in standard and custom configurations.

Outdoor DC Power cables run power up the tower to support fiber-to-the-antenna (FTTA) applications. RF Industries manufactures standard configurations that include 2-conductor 8 gauge, 2-conductor 10 gauge, 2-conductor 12 gauge and 6-conductor 8 gauge insulated tinned copper wires rated for 600V. All cables include tinned copper braid and aluminum tape shield with a drain wire. The cables are UL Type TC (Tray Cable) approved with PVC jacket that are sunlight resistant and are approved for direct burial applications.

Indoor DC Power cable, TelcoFlex III by Southwire, is the industry standard when it comes to indoor DC power cabling. Cable is available from 2/0 to 10 AWG wire size with gray cloth jacket to meet most indoor wireless (iDAS) applications. Black, blue, green and red jacket colors are also available.

Cables may be purchased by the foot or in bulk reels in standard or custom configurations.