Replay Technologies Partners With TV Globo in Brazil

DALLAS—Replay Technologies announced a strategic partnership with Rio de Janeiro TV company Globo.



Replay Technology and Brazil’s Globo have reached a deal to install the freeD Arena free-dimensional video system at the Maracan Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Through this partnership, Globo has the option to install future freeD Arena systems in other stadiums around Brazil.



Globo presents 220 football games per year, through its free to air broadcast network. With freeD, Globo will now showcase new angles of soccer action within their sports broadcasts.





