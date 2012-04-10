Home News Miscellaneous Read the April Edition of TVT Europe TVTechnology 10 April 2012 Categories Miscellaneous The latest product and technology information Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox Most Read Most Shared 1WBOC-TV Upgrades Captioning With ENCO enCaption4 2Digital Nirvana Shutting Down Volicon Observer in June 3EEG Video’s Lexi Local, iCap Local to Make NAB Show Debut 4The Long Road to the Ad Game of the Year 5WarnerMedia’s Greenblatt to Keynote NAB Executive Leadership Summit 1WBOC-TV Upgrades Captioning With ENCO enCaption4 2Digital Nirvana Shutting Down Volicon Observer in June 3EEG Video’s Lexi Local, iCap Local to Make NAB Show Debut 4The Long Road to the Ad Game of the Year 5WarnerMedia’s Greenblatt to Keynote NAB Executive Leadership Summit