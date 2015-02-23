Ravensbourne Embraces Avid Everywhere

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Avid announced that Ravensbourne, an internationally recognized higher education institution specializing in digital media and design, has embraced Avid Everywhere to implement a production asset management workflow based on Avid MediaCentral.



To help students access media from any location and enhance collaboration between students and faculty, the school implemented advanced media management technologies from the Avid Media Suite. The new workflow includes a media asset management system and Avid MediaCentral|UX, a cloud-based, web front-end to Avid MediaCentral.



To store and access the high volume of media students are creating, Ravensbourne deployed the Avid Storage Suite technology, including an ISIS shared storage system and an AirSpeed|5500 server for ingest and playout.



Ravensbourne school recently joined the newly formed Avid Customer Association’s Educational Ad Hoc committee, which works with leading educational institutions and partners to collaborate on most effectively preparing the next generation of creative professionals, as well as help educators in sustainable business models.