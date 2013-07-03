RAI installs multiple Vista 9 consoles

RAI, the Italian state broadcaster, plans to install a Studer Vista 9 console in the studio currently under construction in Rome. Earlier in the year, RAI installed a Vista 9 in the control room at the La Scala Theatre in Milan, which is used for live broadcast productions and recordings of operas and concerts. The console at La Scala has 64 mic inputs, line and AES/IO, and a pair of MADI interfaces that can be tethered to multitrack recorders.

Vista 9’s have been placed in several other RAI facilities, including those in Turin and Naples. The console in Turin is used primarily for live broadcasting and recording, as the RAI National Symphony Orchestra is based in that city.

The decision to buy numerous Studer Vista 9 boards was fueled in part by the console’s TFT metering and HISTORY mode, which lets engineers review spikes that occur on individual channels for half a minute after the event.

The Italian state broadcaster has a long history of working with Studer technology.