Radio Stephansdom relies on AKG microphones

Mozart was married in Austria’s St. Stephen’s Cathedral, and his funeral ceremony was held there as well. These days a classical music radio station broadcasts out of St. Stephens. Church services are broadcast live as well. Radio Stephansdom has a long relationship with HARMAN and integrates a complete AKG microphone system throughout the Cathedral.

Two years ago, Radio Stephansdom, which reaches an audience of about 100,000 listeners each day, converted to a digital broadcast chain, while retaining its cabinet of AKG microphones. AKG C414XLS mikes are used for the presenters, and CK47’s, with GN30, are employed to broadcast the roundtable discussions that are a staple of church programming.

Martin Macheiner, Radio Stephansdom’s technical director, relies on a range of AKG microphones.

“We needed to match the challenge presented to us within the critical acoustics of the cathedral and the microphones provided by AKG are an excellent solution,” says Macheiner.

“AKG offers absolute transparency — a warm, but clean sound — particularly for the strings. There is no alternative to the C414 with its fantastic musical offering,” Machenier continued. “AKG’s continued support helps our station provide the highest quality of broadcast with very little worry about replacing our veteran microphones.”

