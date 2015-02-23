Quantum Launches StorNext Pro Foundation Shared Storage in Europe

LONDON—Quantum Corp. announced that StorNext Pro Foundation, its new low-cost, integrated shared storage system for smaller workgroups, is now available in Europe.



Ready to deploy within new or existing networks, StorNext Pro Foundation gives smaller production workgroups a technology for managing content from ingest to delivery to archive. StorNext Pro Foundation provides full Xsan compatibility. Current StorNext users can also leverage StorNext Pro Foundation to add smaller workgroups for graphics, rendering and EFX.



StorNext Pro Foundation comes in either 48 or 96 TB configurations, which respectively support five and seven simultaneous Xsan/Windows/Linux SAN clients, including two Windows/Linux SAN clients as core system components. Either configuration can support up to four file systems comprising 100 million files. The 48 TB configuration is upgradable to 96 TB.



Customers have the option of purchasing a StorNext AEL500 tape archive with either the 48 or the 96 TB configuration. StorNext Pro Foundation includes one year of Quantum support with 30-minutephone response. StorNext Pro Foundation is immediately available through select resellers.