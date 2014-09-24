Quantel appoints LineUP as Reseller in Brazil
NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Quantel said it has appointed LineUP as its reseller partner in Brazil for its range of news and sports production systems and post finishing systems as well as the complete Snell Live TV and TV Everywhere product lines.
Founded in 1990 by a team of broadcast engineers, LineUP delivers services covering engineering, project management, sales, technical support and technical services for the broadcast, education and corporate markets.
