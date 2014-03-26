Quantel and AV SYS Announce Reseller Partnership

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Quantel announced it has appointed AV SYS as its reseller partner in Greece and Cyprus for its post production and broadcast systems, including Enterprise sQ, QTube, revolutionQ and Pablo Rio.



AV SYS has been designing and implementing tailored workflow systems to broadcasters, production companies and post houses since 1991. AV SYS also delivers services covering, consultation, support, training, engineering and systems integration.