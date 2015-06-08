Prime Focus, Singtel, Sony Pictures TV, Warner Bros. Do OTT in Asia

MUMBAI, INDIA—Prime Focus Technologies secured a deal with HOOQ, a new over-the-top TV service from Singtel, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros. Entertainment. HOOQ will be rolled out progressively across Asia, including India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, from the first quarter of 2015, using PFT's Clear Operations Cloud.

As part of the deal, Clear Operations Cloud will manage key workflows including content processing and packaging. The solution initially includes managing over 20,000 hours of Indian and Hollywood content for HOOQ.

PFT launched its latest ‘Digital Next’ offerings at NAB 2015. The Operations Cloud can store, and transcode, and perform end-to-end content operations. It is ready-to-deploy with a range of preset robots, including TVE, Customer portal, Netflix, YT, DPP.