Philips provides in-car entertainment

The system comes equipped with an 8in TFT LCD for a comfortable viewing experience, and AV-IN for portable video and music playback. It plays DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX and MPEG-4 movies, as well as offering dual video outputs for entertainment in rear seats, and a rear-view camera mode for backing-up safety.

The system also features USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback, four built-in 50W amplifiers for excellent sound quality, dynamic bass boost to electronically enhance the low tones, and a built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming.