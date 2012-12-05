Philips Illuminates Gospel Show

DRAGUIGNAN, APES-CÔTE D’ AZUR, FRANCE – An array of Philips Vari-Lite luminaires have bought rhythm, color and architecture to a Gospel Choir Variety Show, staged at the theatre of Draguignan, a commune in the Var department in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region to raise money for worthy causes. Philips said a “chorus” of Vari-Lite VL3500 Wash and VL3000 Spot luminaires worked in “harmony” with the Choir to create an ethereal atmosphere, bathing singer Julie Zenatti “ in a veil of sculptural light.



Lighting was supplied and designed by the French rental house Pan Pot, Var, co-owned by Laurent and Serge Begnis. Lighting was rigged and programmed in such a way as to build a cathedral of light around the performers giving them a transcendental quality.



Equipped with the Vari*Brite mode, Philips said the VL3500 Wash offers “tight columns of intense light from any zoom position.



This year’s performances were staged to raise money to build a hospital in Burkina Faso. The Gospel Choir Variety Show, founded in 2007 by Chief Frank Castellano Heart, performs throughout the year and raises substantial funds for a number of charities.