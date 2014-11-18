OTS TV Upgrades OB Van to HD with Grass Valley Gear

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA—Grass Valley has supplied OTS Novosibirsk, a regional television company in Russia, with a suite of high-definition equipment for its outside broadcasting van. Grass Valley’s Russia and CIS office, with the support of local system integrator OKNO-TV, facilitated the upgrade, integrating nine LDX Flex advanced imaging cameras, XCU (eXchangeable Control Unit) base stations, Imagestore-Modular master control, the Densité 3 Frame and NVISION routing switchers into the OB van.



The LDX Flex studio camera is the entry-level offering in Grass Valley’s line of software-upgradable LDX cameras that also includes the LDX Première, LDX Elite and LDX WorldCam. The LDX Flex camera is software upgradable through Grass Valley’s unique GV-eLicense program, which allows customers to flexibly trade off between CAPEX and OPEX. The XCU base stations give OTS TV full 3G transmission connectivity for both triax and fiber. The unique cradles of the XCU are premounted and prewired in the rack, making a secure mechanical and electrical connection. They can easily slide in and out whenever needed and are transferrable between OB vans and studios.



Broadcast infrastructure for the OB van includes the Densité 3 Frame, which can simultaneously process 3G/HD/SD and analog video, as well as AES and analog audio; the Imagestore-Modular master control and branding processor (3 Gbps/HD/SD); and Nvision multiformat routing switchers that can mix and match signal types within a single frame.



