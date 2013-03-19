Orange Telecom launches new apps for smartphones and tablets

The apps are free of charge and can be downloaded from your usual app store, or by visiting Orange Labs Prime Zone.

One app lets users send SMS to a group of friends, something not possible to do in the past. While it may have been possible to send text messages to a list of contacts, the responses were not then sent to everyone on the list.

Now the WeSMS app lets user create groups, choose their contacts, and start exchanging messages quickly and easily. It’s the perfect solution if you want to arrange a place to meet or decide on a film to watch together.

If your contacts don’t have WeSMS, they’ll receive your message as a standard SMS, and you can then invite them to download the app.