Orad Upgrades Workflow for N1-Adria News

BELGRADE, SERBIA—United Group’s N-1, an Adria cable network with over 1.5 million viewers, selected Orad’s integrated platform for the CNN-affiliated news channel. Orad’s platform includes video servers for playout, news graphics, and media asset management. N1 is using Orad’s solutions for its 24/7 news channel, which broadcasts out of its main studio in Belgrade and its studios in Zagreb and Sarajevo.



Orad’s technology covers the workflow from ingest to playout for both video and graphics. In addition to relying on Orad’s server and graphics suite, N1 is able to integrate with third parties with Orad’s media asset management platform.