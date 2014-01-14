New WohlerDPP Enables Repackaging of File-Based Media

SAN FRANCISCO —Addressing plans by major U.K. broadcasters to require that file-based deliverables be compliant with the new Digital Production Partnership standard, Wohler Technologies announced the release of WohlerDPP, powered by RadiantGrid. Marking the first in a series of new products, this turnkey solution leverages Wohler’s RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform to accelerate repackaging and delivery of file-based content in the AS-11 UKDPP file format specified by the DPP standard.



The DPP is an initiative formed jointly by the U.K.’s public service broadcasters to help producers and broadcasters maximize the potential benefits of digital television production. The DPP leads the standardization of technical and metadata requirements within the U.K. broadcast industry to ensure that digital video content can be distributed easily and cost-effectively between content providers and content broadcasters.



By October 2014, broadcasters will require use of the group’s standard for file-based deliverables, and WohlerDPP will make it easy for content creators to get on board. The solution offers an intuitive, user-driven, data-driven interface for submitting details of the DPP deliverable — including source assets, segment timecodes, gamut legalization, loudness processing, and descriptive metadata. It then performs all asset preparation, ident rendering, assembly, transcoding, and metadata insertion required to produce a fully prepared AS-11 UKDPP MXF file. WohlerDPP can also create broadcaster-specific “sidecar” metadata files as required.



WohlerDPP includes the new RadiantGrid hardware platform, as well as the DPP Expert System interface, preconfigured DPP compliance and transcoding profiles, and preconfigured DPP-compliant lineup and slate assets.