New Non Stop Production Facility Adopts Clear-Com

ALAMEDA, CALIF. – Buenos Aires-based Non Stop Productions, a TV production and audio-visual services company serving the Spanish-American market for production and distribution companies worldwide, has equipped its newest production facility with a variety of Clear-Com intercom and IP communications equipment, based around the Eclipse-Median digital matrix system.



Non Stop’s system includes an Eclipse-Median 32 digital matrix frame, nine ICS-1008E panels, seven I-1210E panels, one V24PDX5Y-IP panel, two TEL-14 telephone interfaces, an HME DX210 two-channel wireless intercom with wired interface and a variety of beltpacks and support equipment.



Non Stop also is integrating its new Eclipse system with Concert over its IP network. The connection between systems is enabled via the IVC-32 IP card. Enabled by Clear-Com’s I.V.Core technology, each IVC-32 high-density card delivers a total of 32 IP-channel (or 32 port) connections.