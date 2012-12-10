New Channel 5 Studio Invests in Philips Strand Lighting Control

LONDON -- Channel 5 has chosen to specify eS21 dimmers, a Palette VL console, a 301 backup and a number of Selecon luminaires to light its new suite of compact studios within London’s Northern and Shell Building.

The brief for the new suite was to create a multipurpose studio complex suitable for C5 News, which uses Virtual Reality to generate the on air environment, ready to broadcast from mid-November.



“The studio has very limited head room and absolutely no space for a dimmer room,” said Antony Vine, project manager for installation company White Light. “To overcome this problem we’ve used eS21 dimmer bars, with the dimmers and relays inbuilt. The modularity of the eS21 bar design is of particular importance as this enables us to balance the Phases nicely with some bars being fed from a UPS.”



Earlier this year, Channel 5 selected Philips Selecon and Strand Lighting technology for its new, remote-controlled newsroom.