New British sports broadcaster finds workflow efficiencies

BT Sport, British Telecom’s new group of sports television channels, has implemented an Avid end-to-end tapeless asset management, storage, and audio and video editing workflow to create, access and distribute hundreds of hours of sports content that will pass through the new facility each year.

The channels, which include BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 2 and ESPN, are based in iCITY, London’s new digital quarter in the former International Broadcast Centre (IBC) at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London. BT Sport went live Aug. 1 with the new workflow.

BT Sport is one of the anchor tenants at iCITY and has refitted part of the IBC building with three TV studios, a control center, 20 editing suites, and an audience holding area. The Avid integrated workflow at iCITY is composed of: Avid Interplay Production asset management, which will be the central hub for all BT Sport’s media; Avid ISIS 7000 shared storage, and 25 Avid Symphony Nitris DX editing stations to handle the live feeds, pre-recorded footage and studio-based content. A dubbing suite equipped with Avid Pro Tools HDX and a 32-fader ICON D-Control mixing console also has been installed.

Timeline Television, which was supplied the Avid systems through Avid Elite Partner Jigsaw24, provided a complete managed service to BT Sport, which includes running and management of the end-to-end sports production workflow. Timeline Television engineers and craft editors will operate the workflow onsite alongside BT Sport staff.