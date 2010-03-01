Almost all the network traffic in the world these days is Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) over Ethernet. From a practical standpoint, this means that if you are just starting to learn about networking, you should focus on this technology. However, broadcasters may also encounter User Datagram Protocol (UDP)/IP over Ethernet. This introductory tutorial on networking software will focus on must know items for broadcast engineers.

Fundamental principles

It is important to understand the fundamental principles that affect the behavior of networks within and between broadcast facilities:

Ethernet is a packetized network All Ethernet data, whether it is an automation log file, a video clip or a live video stream, is sent in packets. This means that the data (sometimes called the payload) is cut up into pieces and loaded into packets for transport across the network. For example, think of packets as tractor-trailer rigs; the payload is loaded into the trailer. At the receiver, the chunks are reassembled in the order in which they were sent.

There are virtual private networks (VPNs) as well. VPNs connect more than one facility together so that all computers look like they are in the same facility, even if they are physically located miles apart.

Finally, there are virtual LANs (VLANs), which segment network traffic on the same physical network. You might put all of the traffic on one VLAN, all of the news department on another one and the sales department on a third. All three VLANs are physically connected to the same routers and switches in the facility. To the clients on the network, these computers appear to be running on three physically separate networks.

Brad Gilmer is president of Gilmer & Associates and executive director of the Advanced Media Workflow Association.

