NEC signs mobile backhaul contract with Tele2 for expansion and upgrade

NEC Corporation announced that NEC Europe (NEC), a wholly owned subsidiary, has signed a multi-million, multi-year global framework contract giving Tele2 Sverige AB the possibility to expand and upgrade Tele2's mobile access network in 10 countries across Europe.

Starting in Russia, NEC will provide its iPASOLINK series of microwave radio systems. The company will also provide a range of professional services, such as training and maintenance support services.

The high capacity of NEC's iPASOLINK makes it a strong fit for future backhaul demands. It allows operators to roll out LTE service cost-effectively while maximizing network performance and Quality of Service (QoS) at the same time. Over the years, customer experience has proven iPASOLINK to be an effective microwave platform for Ethernet, a key enabler of a new generation of mobile transport networks.

"We see more and more mobile operators renewing their mobile backhaul to stay ahead of the continued increase in mobile traffic globally," said Fredrik Tumegård, VP, NEC Europe.