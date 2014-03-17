Myanmar’s MRTV Delivered on Grass Valley

HILLSBORO, ORE.— Grass Valley supplied Myanmar’s MRTV with technology for the capture and delivery of live HD coverage of the 2013 Southeast Asian Games. This solution included a broadcast infrastructure for MRTV’s International Broadcast Center, which was designed to enable unilateral broadcast services for the Games. MRTV operates Myanmar’s state-owned satellite television station MRTV. The station airs 12 local channels and 14 regional channels throughout Myanmar, reaching millions of viewers.



For the IBC, Grass Valley provided the design and installation of the broadcast infrastructure, which included facility routing, ingest, playout, satellite uplink, fiber transmission and venue communications. For a streamlined workflow, MRTV purchased 50 seats of GV Stratus nonlinear media production tools, which were used by IBC broadcast staff as the primary platform for ingest, editing and content management. GV Stratus was additionally used by individual broadcasters to search content and edit complete packages for their own broadcasts. The system was used in tandem with Edius Pro 7 multiformat nonlinear editing software and a Trinix NXT multiformat digital video routing switcher with multiviewer—incorporating advanced multiviewer circuit technology and eliminates the need for secondary external components and connections.



Rounding out MRTV’s IBC solution, Grass Valley partnered with Broadcast Solutions, a Singapore-based rental and production company, to supply two Kayenne Video Production Center switchers and 18 LDX WorldCam advanced imaging camera systems. Coverage was broadcast live throughout the region as well as distributed to multiple platforms including the official SEA Games YouTube channel.



Grass Valley was not an official sponsor of the 2013 Southeast Asian Games in Myanmar, nor is it affiliated in any way with the International Olympic Committee, Southeast Asian Games Federation or Olympic Council of Asia.