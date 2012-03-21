Modern VideoFilm builds post workflow on Harmonic MediaGrid

Harmonic has announced that Modern VideoFilm has adopted MediaGrid shared storage systems to support high-volume preparation of movies and TV shows for redistribution by leading Web portals, and delivery to networks for mass distribution over satellite, cable, air or the Web.

The MediaGrid systems provide Modern VideoFilm with reliable, scalable storage, the high bandwidth necessary for fast media access and the power and interoperability required to deliver a large volume of assets simultaneously to clients.

One MediaGrid system in Modern VideoFilm's Burbank, CA, facility serves as an incoming and outgoing cache for content that is both delivered to and distributed from the facility via Signiant software over a fiber network. Content is uploaded to the system over the Signiant network at the rate of about 10TB per day and then moved to a second MediaGrid for editing in place on Final Cut Pro systems, transcoding in place and quality control. The performance of these two MediaGrid systems, in conjunction with Signiant software, enables Modern VideoFilm to create and deliver more than 300 programs and features daily.

In a separate installation at Modern VideoFilm's Scottsdale, AZ, facility, two additional MediaGrid systems are being used to receive and archive episodic content from the Warner Brothers digital library, and facilitate transcoding as required for delivery.

