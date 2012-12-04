MetroPCS Dials In Unique Entertainment Experience with Samsung Smartphone

MetroPCS Communications and Samsung Telecommunications America (Samsung Mobile) have announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S Lightray 4G. The latest in MetroPCS expanding 4G LTE Android smartphone lineup – and the first Samsung Galaxy S device for MetroPCS – allows consumers to browse the Web and applications, download exciting content plus stream videos and music.

This smartphone offers 4G LTE service with no annual contract and tax-and-regulatory-fee-inclusive service plans starting at just $40 per month.

The Samsung Galaxy S Lightray 4G will be the first smartphone in the U.S. to offer live, local broadcast television with Dyle mobile TV. Dyle mobile TV keeps consumers informed and entertained while on the go and allows them to watch local and national sports, news and entertainment broadcast programming on their mobile phones.

Access to the Dyle mobile TV service will be offered in select markets and at no additional charge to customers on a MetroPCS 4G LTE service plan. More information about Dyle mobile TV is available at http://www.dyle.tv/ and the Dyle coverage map is available at http://www.dyle.tv/using-dyle/coverage-map/.

Additionally, the Galaxy S Lightray 4G will be MetroPCS’ first smartphone to feature 4GLTE Mobile Hotspot, allowing customers to share their MetroPCS 4G LTE connection and data with multiple Wi-Fi-enabled devices. MetroPCS will offer 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot on future 4G LTE Android smartphones.