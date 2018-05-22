Memphis Master Control Hub Manager

WATN/WLMT is seeking a Master Control Hub Manager

Duties:

Provides direct supervision and training to Hub Operations staff.

Manages the Hub budget.

Creates and maintains staff schedules, conducts performance evaluations, coaching and counseling.

Supervises the maintenance and installation of Hub equipment to include software upgrades as advised by IT.

Interfaces with key Hub vendors and suppliers.

Provides communication and coordination with stations served by Hub, Centralized Traffic and other Hubs to ensure all needs are met in a timely manner.

Provides timely and effective communication to the Director, Master Control Hubs and Project Services of all issues affecting the Hub.

Experience/Skills Required:

Prior supervisory/engineering experience in a Master Control Hub environment.

Extensive knowledge of television master control operations, FCC regulations related to master control operations and the ability to effectively manage people in a high paced, 24/7 operations.

Experience with Imagine ADC Automations systems to include playout and ingest operations as well as Vantage Transcoding systems, CompuSat and Signiant required.

Ability to install, operate and maintain routers, encoders, switchers and other signal processing equipment.

Prior experience maintaining and troubleshooting IP based systems and networks.

Education:

Minimum education required is a bachelor’s degree.

Must be able to lift 40lbs, bend, squat and kneel in order to install and maintain equipment.

Must be able to sit and stand for long periods of time while monitoring operations.

PLEASE APPLY ONLINE:

https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/Posting/view/8351

Equal Opportunity Employer

A NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP STATION

DATE POSTED: 5/03/18