Lawo mc²66 MKII console takes flight at CMT's 'CMA Red Carpet Special'

Before the “45th Annual CMA Awards,” the “CMA Red Carpet Special” was broadcast on CMT. The pre-show’s focus was on capturing comments from the artists as to their perspective on who may win, fashion, and other subjects pertinent to the day’s activities. This ‘lead-in’ show provided considerable insight into the events that were about to unfold and the interviews — from an audio perspective — ran through a brand new Lawo mc²66 MKII production console that resides in MTV Networks’ newest truck: Nereus.

Keith Durham, an engineer for CMT (which is a unit of Viacom), was at the helm of the new Lawo mc²66 MKII console.

Configured with 40 main faders, 8 Extra Faders, 8 center section faders, plus five DSP cards, the new mc²66 MKII inside Nereus offers advanced redundancy for failsafe operation, Lawo’s mc² bay server technology, a new control system on the MKII router, real-time DSP data transfer within the system’s HD core, and extended frame modularity. The result of this impressive technology is a state-of-the-art and secure mixing environment for the engineers who work in the truck.

Lawo, headquartered in Rastatt/Germany, specialises in developing, designing and manufacturing mixing consoles and matrix systems for radio and TV broadcasters, as well as for use in live events. Standards of high quality and innovative technology are supported by more than 40 years of experience in the field of professional audio technology. Lawo’s product range covers digital audio mixing consoles for use in radio, broadcast, production and live applications, including the required software.