JHD Designs Fox Sports’ Women’s World Cup Set

VANCOUVER, CANADA – While FIFA Women’s World Cup 2015 is underway throughout the Great White North, Fox Sports has taken up residency in Vancouver, Canada, broadcasting its coverage of the tournament from a newly designed set courtesy of JHD Group.

The state-of-the-art set combines the modern architectural persona of Vancouver with the landscape of the region. The structure and set features a main stage, a day lounge with a water backdrop, an evening lounge with a cityscape and a soccer demonstration field.

“The structure was designed as a two story open-air building that allows 360 degree views of the area reinforcing the surrounding beauty for the camera to capture,” said Jeff Hall, principal and lead designer for JHD Group.

JHD began designing the set in early 2014, completing the build out on June 4.

FOX Sports will use the set for pregame, postgame and complementary programming during the entire tournament, which runs from June 6-July 5, across all Fox Sports networks.

Check out a time lapse out the set's construction below:

Broadcast design firm JHD Group is based in North Hollywood, Calif.