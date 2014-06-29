Jebsen Industrial named “Best Distributor of 2013” by Thales Angenieux

SHANGHAIThales Angenieux has presented a “Best Distributor Global Award of 2013” to Jebsen Industrial. The award was presented to Jebsen Industrial Managing Director Maximilian von Stillfried at Thales Angenieux’s annual NAB party in April.

The award recognises Jebsen Industrial as the best international distributor of the year for sales, services and support of Angenieux’s cinema & TV products department, an honour that underscores 30 years of close collaboration in Greater China.

“We are overjoyed that Angenieux has acknowledged our commitment to delivering their solutions to the burgeoning Chinese film and media industry, and the value we create for our principals and customers. We have worked well all these years and will continue to invest time, resources and effort to ensure that the relationship carries on strong for a long time to come,” said Mr Maximilian v. Stillfried.

The Best Distributor Award is determined on several criteria – sales performance for the year, historical sales performance in the past five years, frequency of participation at Thales Angenieux events, financial strength, payment behaviour, market exposure, marketing communications activities, service and more.

“Thales Angenieux, as a leading global brand, has stringent requirements when it comes to service levels. I’m glad that our team has managed to impress them not only with our sales performance and payment behaviour but also by delivering the world-class customer service they expect,” said Mr Glavin Huang, Department Manager of Broadcast & Cinematic Solutions, Jebsen Industrial.